Care Net Missoula's Clothing Closet shutting down temporarily

MISSOULA — A free resource to the community has announced it will be closing for some time, but not for good. Care Net Missoula's Clothing Closet is shutting down until further notice as they need time to expand and fully train staff.

For several years, the closet has offered a range of clothing for mothers who are expanding their families.

Cynthia Carranza/MTN News Inside The Care Net Clothing Closet



The closet would generally include maternity wear, postpartum clothing and clothes for newborns at no cost.

The team of five, who all work part-time, look forward to the new helping hands they are bringing on board to help manage the workload.

But Jenn Bartlett, the clothing closet’s executive director for 11 years, shared there's no definite timeline as to when it will be back.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Jenn Bartlett, executive director at The Care Net Clothing Closet

"We just hired a front desk person and we want to make sure that they’re fully trained and feel comfortable. That can take a while, you know? A month, two months, hopefully not longer than that," Bartlett said.

In the meantime, they will still offer fundamentals such as diapers and formula. Though the closet will be at a halt, donations for these items will still be accepted during this time.

