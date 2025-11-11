Cat-Griz rivalry heats up as Montana Red Cross launches annual blood battle competition

MISSOULA — The Cat-Griz rivalry runs deep — on and off the field!

A lifesaving competition is now underway as the Montana Red Cross has officially kicked off its annual blood battle.

It's a chance for Montana Grizzly and Montana State Bobcat fans to roll up their sleeves for their team.

Over the years, thousands of Montanans have donated blood to help hospitals across the state.

Bobcat Nation won last year with 115 units of blood while Griz Nation donated 95.

Now, the rivalry is on again, with the Grizzlies hoping to gain some ground.

There are several dates and times to donate in Missoula.

Griz fans: Give blood in Missoula

Nov. 10: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., University of Montana University Center, 32 Campus Drive

Nov. 12: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., University of Montana James E. Todd Center, 32 Campus Drive

Nov. 13: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., University of Montana James E. Todd Center, 32 Campus Drive

Nov. 14: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., University of Montana School of Pharmacy, 32 Campus Drive

Bobcat fans: Donate in Bozeman

Nov. 5: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Montana State University Student Union Building, 751 W. Grant St.

Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Montana State University Student Union Building, 751 W. Grant St.

Nov. 13: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Center for Campus Ministry, 714 S. 8th Ave.

Nov. 19: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Center for Campus Ministry, 714 S. 8th Ave.

University of Montana fans can make an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering the sponsor code GRIZCATCHALLENGE. Montana State fans can use the sponsor code CATGRIZCHALLENGE. A single blood donation can save more than one life — and it takes less than an hour.

All donors who give blood at these drives will receive a free Red Cross Blood Battle T-shirt, while supplies last.