City-County Planning Board discusses proposed Wye, East Missoula subdivisions

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Consolidated Planning Board discussed subdivisions proposed for the Wye area and East Missoula on Tuesday evening.

Developer, Grass Valley Gardens, owns a 187-acre parcel of land at the Wye west of Missoula by Highway 10.

The proposed development looks to create a stand-alone community built around a range of housing types, commercial amenities and a 45-acre permaculture farm.

Developers and the county planner presented various points including infrastructure — like roads and wastewater, focus on agriculture, and phasing.

Missoula County This is the phase map for development. Green is the first section that would be developed. Red is the last.

The planning board unanimously passed the motions for the Planned Unit Development subdivision approval. The proposal will go in front of the Missoula County Commission on August 8. Comments can be made in person or online here.

Grass Valley Gardens plans to bring 455 dwellings to the Wye area over the next decade or so if the subdivision is fully approved.

Emily Brown/MTN News The DeNova Homes Aspire Subdivision would span 35.28 acres in East Missoula.

The City-County planning board also discussed a subdivision proposed for East Missoula.

406 Engineering presented the Denova Homes Aspire Subdivision which would put 252 dwellings on just over 35 acres over 10 years.

Developers are seeking to rezone the property and annex it from the county's jurisdiction into the city's.

A key point of reasoning for the developers to annex is that East Missoula already has city sewer installed. Plus, developers say they would get extra space to work within the residential zone if annexed since the city allows properties to get closer to the Clark Fork River.

They had ten motions for the planning board to consider including rezoning, sidewalks, and right of way.

Many members of the public shared concerns both in person and online noting that the subdivision does not fit the character of East Missoula, would impact wildlife, and cause traffic problems.

Some board members voiced similar concerns and also wanted more time to look over the staff report and the motions presented.

Due to the meeting running late into the night, the vote to preliminarily approve motions and recommend the subdivision to the Missoula City Council was rescheduled for August 6. Additional meeting times and opportunities for comment can be found here.