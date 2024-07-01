Developers give insight on proposed East Missoula subdivision

EAST MISSOULA — Developers are seeking to annex a just over 35-acre parcel into the city limits to fit their plans for a subdivision in East Missoula.

DeNova Homes and 406 Engineering want to shift the jurisdiction of the proposed Aspire Subdivision from Missoula County to the city.



“The county requires larger river setbacks. So, up to probably 250 feet from the Clark Fork River. This property abuts the Clark Fork River. The city has not adopted those same requirements,” stated City of Missoula Planning Supervisor Dave DeGrandpre.

Building through the city seems to afford the developers extra space to work within a residential zone.

“The county zoning that's currently in place on the Aspire property is. It's called R-residential, and the city zoning that's being requested by the developer is RT 5.4 residential. An overlay that would reduce the setbacks and allow some multi-dwelling. So, apartment buildings on 10 of the lots near the southern boundary,” said DeGrandpre.

Since East Missoula already has city sewer installed, 406 Engineering CEO Brian Throckmorton sees the 35.28 acres as prime for city development.

“One reason why we're looking to annex in the city is the meshing of city utilities with county space," shared Throckmorton.

“Working with the city as one entity that's used to doing bigger subdivisions, bigger urban subdivisions is an easier process because no matter what, we will have to work with the city for the utility side and the engineering side of things, Throckmorton continued.

However, the subdivision will use county roads, like Somers Street, which concerns residents of the area. If the development is approved, Somers will need to be improved to county specifications.

“We've been working strictly with the county on Somers Street. They asked for sidewalks on both sides clear to the highway. It’s going to be probably about 32 feet wide with sidewalks on both sides for safe pedestrian passage," Throckmorton explained.

The subdivision would bring 252 homes to the area over the next 10 years.

“One hundred and 72 single family. So that's just your standard house with a two-car garage. And then we're gonna have 80 multifamily that are more of your row house style,” Throckmorton detailed.

With the increase in people, developers see a possibility to re-open Mount Jumbo School and potentially bring commercial businesses that East Missoula doesn’t have, such as a grocery store, to the area.

“If homes are developed and there are children who live in the subdivision, may present an opportunity to reopen that school which could be of benefit to East Missoula," DeGrandpre shared.

Throckmorton added, “You have to have the people before they'll build a grocery store.”

Even with those possible benefits, residents are still concerned about annexation. If the project is approved and annexed by the Missoula City Council in August, community members cannot request changes.

To comment on the project visit Engage Missoula.

In-person public comment opportunities include:

