City departments update committee on goals and budget statuses

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula has dozens of departments and with that comes a lot of moving parts.

To keep track of everything, the City Council Budget and Finance Committee heard updates from the city’s central services department, the city attorney’s office, human resources and police and fire.

The central services department keeps the city’s logistics in order. The department's updates revolved around increasing efficiency and optimization. They are on track to stay within their $8.7 million budget with the potential for $330,000 in savings.

The City Attorney’s Office has been busy. The prosecution office has 15,890 active cases and 11,883 hearings held. They are also projecting to be within their budget of roughly $2 million.

The human resources department helped the city with 279 new hires within the past eight months. They are also projected to stay within their $1.2 million budget with the potential for some savings.

Meanwhile the Missoula Police Department expects to stay within its $25.3 million. They added additional information revolving around body cameras and in-car video, with 99.6% of use-of-force instances being caught on camera from July 2024 to December 2024. They also said that their 2024 annual report will come out on April 30th.

The Missoula Fire Department also expects to stay within their $25 million budget. The department told council members they are looking forward to the new station that is in the planning phases of construction and the continuation of the mobile support team.

The 2026 budget discussions are about to begin. We’ll keep you posted on those discussions.