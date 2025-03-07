City of Missoula announces Johnson Street Temporary Emergency Shelter to close

MISSOULA — City officials announced Friday morning that the Johnson Street Temporary Emergency Shelter will be closing.

A "phased closure" of the shelter is slated to begin in April and wrap up by August of this year. The end of COVID-19 pandemic-era federal funding and the inability of other federal relief funds are cited as the main reason the shelter will close.

“The City of Missoula is not alone in weathering the effects of the end of Covid-era federal funding and uncertainty over future funding,” Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis said. “The temporary shelter costs $1.8 million annually to run. As we face growing pressures on the City’s general fund, we must shift our focus to housing-first solutions that provide stability and a pathway out of homelessness, rather than short-term sheltering.”

Beginning on April 1, the shelter will start reducing its nightly capacity.

At the same time, an effort described as a "housing sprint" will begin to provide shelter residents with permanent housing options and critical support services. Help with rental applications, identification, substance use and medical referrals, transportation assistance and housing-focused case management will be available.

Mayor Davis emphasized that the closure of the shelter is part of an effort to implement long-term housing solutions.

“While we are sensitive to the challenges of this transition, we are also hopeful and serious about creating opportunities for individuals to find stable, permanent housing and other appropriate solutions,” Mayor Davis said. “Some of the elements of a housing sprint have already proven effective, such as connecting 12 individuals with housing within 60 days through our Housed for the Holidays initiative. We’re confident that sustained and targeted efforts to focus on stable housing solutions will make a difference.”

The City will continue to provide help for people who can't find housing before the Johnson Street shelter closes for good at the end of August.