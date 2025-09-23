City of Missoula applies federal funds to affordability, housing programs

MISSOULA - A small pot of federal funding enabled the City of Missoula and its housing partners to preserve several units of affordable housing and rehabilitate a number of owner-occupied homes over the past year, according to a recent report.

Members of the city's grant's department on Monday said the funds, including $350,000 in HOME funds and $534,000 in grants, remain valuable tools in addressing affordability and keeping people housed.

Kendra Lisum and Lisa Bower, both grant administrators with the city, said this year's batch of HOME funding went toward the rehabilitation of 12 rental units at Fireweed and 161 rental units at Creekside Apartments.

Funding provided by Community Development Block Grants, or CDBG, also helped preserve 35 affordable units at Orchard Gardens and provided five homeowner-assistance loans. It also helped fund the installation of 18 mobility ramps.

Despite the value of the programs, funding in 2026 remains unclear and is under debate in Congress.

“I have sent letters to our federal delegation noting our accomplishments using these federal dollars and how we've leveraged them into a number of different projects,” said Mayor Andrea Davis. “I'll continue to encourage them to keep this in the federal budget.”

The funding received in 2024 helped 47 households address energy efficiency, affordability and living conditions. Three households with low- and moderate incomes also received assistance with needed repairs.

Karissa Trujillo, executive director of Homeword, said the funding remains vital to the organization's mission.

“We said it before, but will continue to say that these funds really make a big difference when it comes to those larger capital improvement projects that we need done on these properties where we're bringing in lower rents,” she said. “It helps us keep those rents affordable.”