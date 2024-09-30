City of Missoula holds workshop for EV adoption

MISSOULA — It’s Climate Solutions Week in Missoula and one of the solutions that the city is looking into is electric vehicles (EVs) as 40% of the community's emissions come from transportation.

“Very interested in the climate change issue. And it is, you know, there's about eight or nine components that I break this into and, and transportation is one. And since I'd like to maybe reduce my carbon footprint as far as I can, I've been pretty interested in EVs” said Randy York.

There are currently 615 electric vehicles in Missoula and 49 charging stations within 10 miles of the city. The charging stations are made up of two different kinds — direct current fast charging and level 2 charging. Within the state as a whole, there are 3,260 EVs.

This may not seem like a large number and that is because it’s not as EVs make up only 0.37% of vehicles in Missoula. The city is looking to change that.

“So right now, the city is working on an electric vehicle infrastructure plan and really what that will do is just begin to establish next steps and actions that the city is going to take in order to advance electric vehicle charging infrastructure,” said City of Missoula electrification specialist Devin Filicicchia.

While EVs are part of the solution and there is a lot of excitement around them, there are still some issues that arise with adoption.

“I can come close to buying an EV now, but its range is in the 200 miles or less and it would probably be good for around town, but it would not be functional in my life when I spend a lot of time you know, moving out of town,” York noted.

“I think right now the biggest challenge that we’re seeing is a lot of private investment in EV infrastructure, which is fine and wonderful but, what that’s resulting in is a little bit of inequity when it comes to EV adoption” added Filicicchia.

The city is ultimately hoping to finish its EV plan by spring 2025, providing more steps to take to make EV adoption a common occurrence for people looking for a new vehicle.