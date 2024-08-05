City of Missoula to begin picking up tree debris from July 24th storm

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula will begin picking debris from trees on residential property in Missoula damaged by last month’s storm on Tuesday, August. 6.

Crews will start their work in the Rattlesnake and continue to move through all of Missoula’s neighborhoods.

A news release notes that since the amount of tree debris is different in each neighborhoods, it isn’t possible to predict how long crews will be in each area. However, the entire operation is expected to take between four to six weeks.

Residents should check missoula.co/storm on Fridays which is when information on the coming week's pick-up area will be listed.

People who can should still take tree debris to the drop-off sites if possible, so that city crews can help people who aren't able to transport their storm debris.

Drop-off sites are available at the following locations:



Larchmont Triangle: Post Siding Road and Fort Missoula Road

The Northside City Lot: Intersection of Rodgers and Shakespeare streets

Garden City Compost: 1125 Clark Fork Lane, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays

The Larchmont and the Northside City Lot are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and only accept tree debris from residential properties. Tree debris from commercial properties can be disposed of at Garden City Compost free of charge.

Residents are asked to use the QR code found at the drop-off sites to confirm that the debris originates from residential areas. The data will be gathered to reimburse the City of Missoula for storm-related response expenses.

Residents should do the following when collecting tree debris:



Take debris to the curb.

Debris can be in the parking lane, but do not block driving lanes, alleys, sidewalks, bike lanes or mailboxes.

No trash. Residential storm damage vegetation only.

Materials must be in lengths no longer than 6 feet.

Do not pile storm debris in alleys. Crews will be clearing alleys to allow access to essential services like garbage pickup, fire trucks and emergency medical services.

Information about volunteering or requesting volunteer help can be found here.