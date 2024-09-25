Climate Smart Missoula getting ready for 6th annual climate solutions week and expo

MISSOULA — Missoula's 6th annual climate solutions week starts this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

Climate Smart Missoula and its partners will offer lots of ways to make homes and people's lives greener.

There will be more than 15 events including information on going solar, native plants, and even a panel discussion on climate and mental health. The whole week is about learning ways individuals can implement climate smart actions and be a part of a sustainable community.

Whether it's riding a bike once a week to work or starting a compost bin, Climate Smart told MTN there are budget friendly solutions. "We have a lot of programs around what folks can do at home with, you know, with going solar or maybe switching from a gas stove to an electric one. And at the same time, we know that those actions aren't accessible to everyone. But we start there often because that's where so much of our emissions come from our built environment," deputy director of Climate Smart Missoula Abby Huseth shared.

She continued. "There's something, there really is something for everyone and there are steps that everyone can take no matter what financial position you're in, no matter what your interests may be."

The expo kicks off Caras Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Events will conclude on Oct. 6 with a community climate ride.