Missoula County mails 77,000 ballots for November election

The Missoula County Elections Office said more than 77,833 ballots have been mailed for the city's November election, officials said Wednesday.

The all-mail election includes all six wards of the Missoula City Council, along with the race for mayor. Voters must return their ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks are not sufficient.

“While ballots were originally scheduled While ballots were originally scheduled to go out Thursday, Oct. 16, the post office was able to get them sent out a day earlier, so some voters may receive them as soon as today,” the county said in a statement.

The county said voters will see a difference in their affirmation envelopes since the primary election in September. Due to changes made to Montana law, which took effect on Oct. 1, voters are now required to write both their birth year and signature on the affirmation envelope.

“When you get your ballot, make an informed decision and return it in your postage-paid envelope at least one week prior to the election,” Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said. “If you missed the mail and still need to return your ballot on Election Day, we will have multiple ballot drop-off locations available for your convenience.”

That includes drive-thrus at South Russell Street by the YMCA, McCormick Park, and a new location at the Hellgate Elementary baseball fields.”

A ballot will be rejected if it does not include both the voter’s signature and birth year.

Residents who still need to register to vote or make changes to their registration can do so until noon on Monday, Nov. 3, at the Elections Center. All voter services will be provided in Building B.

Election Day voter registration will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be served.

For any questions or feedback regarding these statewide changes, voters should contact the Secretary of State’s Office at soselections@mt.gov or 406-444-9608.