Community members hosting meeting to discuss local government and county secession options

A community meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Potomac Bar to discuss local government and secession from Missoula County
POTOMAC — On Tuesday, we reported how Seeley-Swan Valley residents created a petition to secede from Missoula County.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, they are hosting a meeting in Potomac.

Community members plan to discuss local government procedures and options with regards to secession. Many have voiced concerns over Missoula County's taxes and infrastructure needs.

Additionally, the meeting will explore organization and non-profit status as well as literature for social media and mailers.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday September 19th at the Potomac Bar on Highway 200. It is open to the public and will be fact finding oriented.

