MISSOULA — Paws hit the field running at Ogren Park on Saturday as corgis of all shapes and sizes raced for the title of top dog. From playful pups to seasoned sprinters, each corgi dashed to the finish line with a special treat waiting at the end.

Blake Eskro brought her purebred corgi Penny to compete in the inaugural event.

"My name is Blake and this is Penny," Eskro said. "I think she's gonna do pretty good."

Watch our corgi coverage below!

Corgis compete for top dog title in first-ever races at Missoula's Ogren Park

The races were hosted by the Missoula PaddleHeads and the Missoula Valley Corgis.

All corgis were welcome, and Penny had her favorite snack waiting at the finish line.

"She inhales treats," Eskro said.

From tiny pups to senior corgis and even returning champs like Rowdy, this year's races had a little bit of everything. Caleigh Cookson, Rowdy's owner, said he is very energetic.

"He just loves being fast and he's very long so that helps," Cookson said.

Despite the valiant efforts, the attention spans were as short as their legs. But the event provided entertainment for everyone.

"It's a really fun day for everyone to bring their dogs out," Cookson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.