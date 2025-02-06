UPDATE: Part of Interstate 90 reopens near Frenchtown

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m. - February 6, 2025

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District reports the left lane has been reopened to traffic on Interstate 90 westbound near mile marker 90.

I-90 West had been closed to all traffic following a Thursday morning semi-truck crash.

(first report: 8:57 a.m. - February 6, 2025)

A crash is blocking the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Frenchtown on Thursday morning.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the crash is in the area of mile markers 89 and 90.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District is on the scene.

Expect heavy traffic delays in the area.