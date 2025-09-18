Crews douse Missoula garage fire

MISSOULA - Crews responded to a garage fire in Missoula on Wednesday night.

The Missoula Fire Department responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the 700 block of Hastings Avenue for a report of a fire in a residential garage.

Firefighters found heavy smoke inside the garage with fire showing along the front right side.

MTN News

The large overhead garage door was stuck, so crews used a chainsaw to remove it

The flames were quickly extinguished, but the contents of the garage were heavily damaged.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.