Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Crews douse Missoula garage fire

Missoula Fire Department
Emily Brown/MTN News file
Missoula Fire Department
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA - Crews responded to a garage fire in Missoula on Wednesday night.

The Missoula Fire Department responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the 700 block of Hastings Avenue for a report of a fire in a residential garage.

Firefighters found heavy smoke inside the garage with fire showing along the front right side.

Missoula Garage Fire Map

The large overhead garage door was stuck, so crews used a chainsaw to remove it

The flames were quickly extinguished, but the contents of the garage were heavily damaged.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader