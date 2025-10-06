Saying goodbye to Sibley: Remembering Raptors of the Rockies' famous falcon

MISSOULA — A bird that helped thousands of Montanans learn about wildlife and conservation passed away on Sept. 22.

While Sibley, the famed peregrine falcon of Florence's Raptors of the Rockies, died at 22 years old — other numbers apply to her legacy.

“She did 764 education programs," said Kate Davis, the executive director of Raptors of the Rockies. "She did 962 tours and 72,000 people met Sibley the peregrine."

Davis started the nonprofit in 1988 to teach people about the birds she loves. She had Sibley by her side for over two decades.

"We're coming up on 40 years of doing education programs and by far the greatest star, my best friend, was Sibley the peregrine," she said.

Like her other birds, Davis raised Sibley in her living room. But, birds also raised Davis. In her youth, she was a member of the Cincinnati Zoo’s Junior Zoologist Club.

“I read 'My Side of the Mountain' and Sam runs away from home and hunts with the peregrine, lives in a hollow tree, and I wanted to do that, so I pretty much taught myself falconry the hard way," Davis said.

Sibley helped Davis turn her dreams into reality. Mostly, she helped share her passion.

With Raptors of the Rockies, Davis and her flock have flown conservation education across Montana and the West.

“To be honest, Sibley stood on this perch while I wrote six books," Davis said. "So she's a family member, a constant companion."

After 22 years of educating others, Sibley passed away last month.

“I was holding her, talking to her, telling her about what a great life she had," she said.

Thousands reached out to Davis after a social media post about losing Sibley. It was an online version of the reaction she usually gets in public.

“I can't go anywhere without someone coming up, 'Oh, you came to my school when I was in second grade, and here's my little daughter. She's in second grade,' so we're on generations with a 22-year-old peregrine," Davis said. "That is a long-lived bird and very much loved and very much missed."

Davis added that Sibley helped so many people soar outside.

“Go look for a peregrine. Go hoot up an owl. Sibley's legacy is touching tens of thousands of lives of all ages," Davis said.