'It doesn't fit': East Missoulians share concerns about proposed subdivision

EAST MISSOULA — A proposed subdivision in East Missoula is causing concern among residents.

“Drive down our streets and look at the small homes and the lots that are spaced apart,” Secretary of the East Missoula Community Council, Lisa Thomas, said to describe the area.

East Missoula is getting more and more developed, but residents say it hasn’t been happening quickly.

Resident and business owner Lee Bridges shared, “The growth that we've seen in the past 20 years because of the sewer coming in has been slowly happening.”

However, the DeNova Homes proposed Aspire Subdivision may add 252 homes over the next 10 years.

Even though housing is a growing need in Missoula County, Chair of the East Missoula Community Council Sue Holden said, "The majority of us don't feel this is the right fit for East Missoula.”

The developers have petitioned to annex the almost 36-acre parcel into the city’s jurisdiction. That would allow more dwellings per acre.

The annexation would also mean a rezoning to fit the city’s standards. Bridges believes the area isn’t ready for that.

“What really concerns me is the density of it. That is a third of the entire population of all of East Missoula. So I'm talking of about 750 residents in East Missoula. If you take a third of that 250 stick them on 35 acres,” expressed Bridges.

Many East Missoulians are unsettled by how the new subdivision would change their community. “Compatibility with the other homes on all the streets leading up to that subdivision are third of an acre, quarter acre and these are seven homes per acres. So it, it doesn't fit,” she explained.

They’re worried about affordability. “I think East Missoulians aren't opposed to growth. We want family homes,” Thomas stated.

Residents are also concerned about the added traffic onto narrow roads. Bridges detailed, “You're talking about 1,800 cars a day going up Somers Street, we can't handle that. We can't handle anything close to that.”

Plus what it would do to their ability to speak out. "As soon as it's annexed. We don't have a voice,” expressed Bridges.

Mary McCrea with the City of Missoula tells me that the residents should express their opinions on the development before the final vote.

Public comment opportunities:

Wednesday, July 7, at the City Land Use Committee meeting

Tuesday, July 16, at the City Planning Board meeting

Monday, August 12, 6 p.m. at Missoula City Council

The City of Missoula also urges individuals to comment online at Engage Missoula. All documents on the project are also available there.

McCrea said both the rezoning and the annexation need to be approved before the subdivision is set to be constructed.

After it’s green-lit by city officials, the public would not be able to change the plans.