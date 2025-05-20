Emergency responder training exercises planned in Missoula

MISSOULA — Residents near the Missoula College East and West campuses may see increased activity from local emergency responders this week.

Emergency responders will be participating in Active Attack Integrated Response (AAIR) training in those areas on Tuesday and Friday.

The coordinated training involves indoor simulations aimed at enhancing interagency coordination during active attack or shooter incidents.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports the training helps improve teamwork among law enforcement, fire, and EMS personnel to ensure a faster, more organized response in life-threatening situations.

Residents may hear or see controlled exercises that could involve simulated gunfire and emergency vehicles, but remember that these are not actual emergencies.