Evacuation warning for parts of Seeley Lake due to wildfire

SEELEY LAKE — The Missoula County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for part of Seeley Lake Wednesday morning due to an emerging wildfire.

The evacuation warning is for residents on the north side of Riverview Drive, from Grizzly Drive to 510 Riverview Drive.

The sheriff as people to avoid traveling along Riverview Drive and to take an alternate route. They ask that you do not stop on along Highway 83.

Be aware, slow down, and yield to emergency vehicles as they respond to this incident.

