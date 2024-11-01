Watch Now
Family consignment event returns to Missoula this weekend

406 Consignary is hosting the event this weekend at the Missoula County Fairgrounds
The pre-sale starts on November 1, 2024, at the Missoula County Fairgrounds, before the event opens to the public Saturday morning.
MISSOULA — While kids outgrow their clothes, at the 406 Consignary sale, they don't need to outgrow their families' clothing budget too.

Missoula kids can get new outfits while their families save, and even make, money at the classic clothing sale.

Every fall and spring, 406 Consignary hosts pop-up shops across Montana.

This year’s fall sale is coming to the Missoula County Fairgrounds in the Commercial Building this weekend.

Families can buy and sell everything from infant and adult clothes to books, bikes and furniture.

"This weekend at Consignary, we have just over 300 sellers bringing tens of thousands of items,” said Johanna Bouma, 406 Consignary owner. “So, we do a quick once over to make sure everything has been hung correctly. We inspect all the items to make sure they're great quality."

With the pop-up shop, 406 Consignary aims to help families bring in some extra money while keeping sales local and perfectly good stuff out of the landfill.

The sale kicks off Friday, with pre-sale for consignors and expecting families, before opening up to the public on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

Admission to the event is free.

