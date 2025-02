FRENCHTOWN — The Montana Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash on I-90 near Frenchtown on Tuesday morning, Feb. 18, 2025.

MHP received the call about the crash at 3:42 a.m. in the eastbound lane at mile marker 89. Law enforcement arrived on the scene shortly after at 3:52 a.m.

Eastbound lanes of I-90 were closed for several hours, with one lane reopening before 8 a.m.

Details about the crash have not yet been released.

This article will be updated.