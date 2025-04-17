"Fighting Oligarchy" attendees speak outside rally

MISSOULA — The “Fighting Oligarchy Tour” was not just inside the University of Montana’s Adams Center, crowds brought the energy outside too. Thousands came from across Missoula, Montana and even other states.

“I am here to be amongst like-minded people supporting the things that we believe in and standing up for the things we believe in,” said Stacy Hermiller, who drove in from Great Falls. “Healthcare, education, women's rights, all of that good stuff.”

MTN caught up with those coming, going and waiting around campus about why they came.

“I'm here for the movement, you know, we're here to support AOC and Bernie and the fight against what's going on in our economy and our government,” said Ethan Runningcrane. “Us, as indigenous people, we're here just to support and stand with everybody.”

Watch Full Video Here:

Bernie Sanders Supporters

While waiting in line, attendees talked about their worries and their hopes.

“I’m deeply concerned about the direction this country is going in and I feel that it has to be people showing up to let our legislators and the president know,” said Dr. Jan Newman.

Newman was happy with the turnout, which was estimated at nearly 10,000 people, between the inside and outside of the Adams Center.

“I think it's a good statement, in terms of really what we want as a country and what our expectations are,” she said. “Clearly, Bernie and AOC are tapping into needs that are unmet.”

On the way out, Mollie Devlin-McKay, Julie Devlin and Greta Bates said they felt hopeful.

“It’s inspiring and I’ve seen him before. But, he’s a wonderful person, makes me cry,” said Julie Devlin.

They said the mood inside was energetic, hopeful and inspiring.