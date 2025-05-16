Forest products to films: Story House Montana takes over former Roseburg Missoula plant

MISSOULA — Almost a year after the closure of Roseburg Forest Products' Missoula plant, a new venture will now occupy the space.

Utilizing 47 acres, Story House Montana will be a film and television production campus.

"The opportunity is to make anything and everything," Story House president and CCO James Brown III said.

Studio at Story House, a major movie-making campus, opened Friday.

"We wouldn't have to tear down these amazing buildings. We could renovate them and convert them into film sound stages," Brown III shared. "You could shoot anything from a Marvel film to a small independent film, right? We have enough space, we have the crew, we have the talent."

While 150 workers lost their jobs in Roseburg's closure, Story House wants to retain and retrain them.

"Film production crew is blue-collar work. It's electricians, it's carpenters, it's builders, it's painters. I think it just gives an opportunity to learn new skills while also just elevating and fostering skills that they already have," Brown III said.

The company, which has made another storytelling hub in Sheridan, WY, hopes to create new opportunities in the Garden City.

"When it's all said and done and we're up and fully operational, we can make up to 430 jobs," Brown III said.

Story House says they want to be intentional and work with the community; that includes looking at Missoulian's needs.

"We are also a real estate-backed company, so we are looking at the housing opportunities and the housing needs. Creating more jobs also creates the need for more housing and we're well aware of that and really excited to take that on," Brown III said.

The grand opening offered a first look into a space that will become anything and everything and we'll keep you updated on the progress.