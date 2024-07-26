Fort Missoula, US Forest Service office closed due to storm damage

MISSOULA — The impacts from Wednesday evening's storms in Missoula are continuing to be felt with thousands of people still without power.

The storms brought down trees and powerlines and cleanup efforts are continuing across the region.

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula buildings and outdoor park are closed to the public until further notice as damage cleanup continues.

The closure also impacts the Missoula Ranger Station and U.S. Forest Service Supervisor's Office in Missoula which are located on the grounds of Fort Missoula.

The Lolo National Forest offices on the grounds are closed on Friday. Office contact information and hours can be found here.

A statement from the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula states:

We are in the process of mitigating public safety risk and appreciate your patience as we continue clean up. Please check our social media for the most up to date information.