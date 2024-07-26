Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Fort Missoula, US Forest Service office closed due to storm damage

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula damage
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula
Damage from storms on July 24, 2024, at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula damage
Posted at
and last updated

MISSOULA — The impacts from Wednesday evening's storms in Missoula are continuing to be felt with thousands of people still without power.

The storms brought down trees and powerlines and cleanup efforts are continuing across the region.

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula buildings and outdoor park are closed to the public until further notice as damage cleanup continues.

The closure also impacts the Missoula Ranger Station and U.S. Forest Service Supervisor's Office in Missoula which are located on the grounds of Fort Missoula.

The Lolo National Forest offices on the grounds are closed on Friday. Office contact information and hours can be found here.

A statement from the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula states:

We are in the process of mitigating public safety risk and appreciate your patience as we continue clean up. Please check our social media for the most up to date information.

More local news from KPAX
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Several wildfires reported on Lolo National Forest

MTN News
Sullivan Fire

Wildfire Watch

Crews battling 4 lightning-sparked wildfires on the Flathead Indian Reservation

MTN News
452951125_770167451974531_5262412806056677713_n.jpg

Missoula County

Splash Montana, Currents, some Missoula parks remain closed

MTN News
Miller Peak Fire

Wildfire Watch

No change reported Friday at Miller Peak Fire

MTN News
Missoula Water Sign

Missoula County

Missoula storm aftermath: Residents asked to continue conserving water

MTN News
Wind damage

Missoula County

Missoula's wind gusts Wednesday night don't compare to these records

Mack Carmack

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader