FWP: Don't float Bitterroot River from Lolo to Missoula due to downed power lines

MISSOULA — People are being advised not to float on the Bitterroot River between Lolo and Missoula.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) has been told that power lines are down across a portion of the water between Lolo and Buckhouse Bridge. This also applies to people using the Oral Zumwalt access just south of Missoula.



FWP cautions that some of the power lines, such as those across the Bitterroot River, can be hard to see from far away.

State wildlife officials also note that water will be carrying more debris in the aftermath of the storm, which can create dangerous hazards, and access sites might have obstacles.

"FWP urges river users and others to use caution and carefully evaluate the area you are planning to go while cleanup efforts continue," a news release states.