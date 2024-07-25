Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

FWP: Don't float Bitterroot River from Lolo to Missoula due to downed power lines

Bitterroot River Lolo
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Floaters are being told to stay off the Bitterroot River between Lolo and Buckhouse Bridge due to downed power lines.
Bitterroot River Lolo
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 25, 2024

MISSOULA — People are being advised not to float on the Bitterroot River between Lolo and Missoula.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) has been told that power lines are down across a portion of the water between Lolo and Buckhouse Bridge. This also applies to people using the Oral Zumwalt access just south of Missoula.

FWP cautions that some of the power lines, such as those across the Bitterroot River, can be hard to see from far away.
State wildlife officials also note that water will be carrying more debris in the aftermath of the storm, which can create dangerous hazards, and access sites might have obstacles.

"FWP urges river users and others to use caution and carefully evaluate the area you are planning to go while cleanup efforts continue," a news release states.

More local news from KPAX
IMG_3346.jpg

Western Montana News

Missoula officials release debris drop off spots

MTN News
12:45 PM, Jul 25, 2024
Mountain Line Bus

Missoula County

Mountain Line service disrupted following storm

MTN News
11:31 AM, Jul 25, 2024
Missoula Storm Damage

Missoula County

NEW INFO: Updated information from Missoula County

MTN News
10:07 AM, Jul 25, 2024
Traffic Alert.png

Missoula County

Section of Mullan Road in Missoula closed

MTN News
9:55 AM, Jul 25, 2024
452951125_770167451974531_5262412806056677713_n.jpg

Missoula County

Power outage closes Splash Montana, Currents

MTN News
9:08 AM, Jul 25, 2024
Missoula Storm Damage

Missoula County

Missoula PD asking drivers to stay off the roads

MTN News
8:49 AM, Jul 25, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader