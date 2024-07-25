NEW INFO: Updated information from Missoula County

UPDATE: 10:48 a.m. - July 25, 2024

In an update, Missoula County officials are telling people to stay away from rivers and streams due to downed powerlines.

"County and city officials are receiving reports of downed powerlines in area streams and rivers that could be energizing the water. Residents should absolutely not recreate in or around the water until further notice , a news release states.

(first report: 10:07 a.m. - July 25, 2024)

Missoula County officials provided an update on Thursday morning as cleanup from Wednesday evening's storms continues.



There are still a number of power outages impacting Missoula. The Red Cross is at the Missoula Elections Center on Russell Street for people who are without power

Below is information provided by Missoula County:

