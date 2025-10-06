MISSOULA - A recent spike in enrollment is shining new light on the University of Montana’s two-year institution, Missoula College.

The two-year college has seen a 17% rise in enrollment numbers this semester, and students and staff say it’s more than the views along the Clark Fork River drawing them in.

It starts with the small community to several programs where students are able to build closer connections with their educators in a smaller class setting, and it’s their dual enrollment that’s giving high school students a head start and increasing enrollment numbers.

Growth in enrollment continues at Missoula College

Students like Natalie Schwab, an occupational therapy major, say the environment has helped her succeed.

"I love that Missoula College is a smaller campus and it is really community-oriented. I love that the professors here really want you to succeed. It’s been a really good experience."

Each year, more and more students are pursuing higher education at the University of Montana, but it’s their two-year counterpart that is seeing a surge like never before.

"We have great faculty here, they are really just the rock stars of our program here at Missoula College, Missoula College Dean Tom Gallanger said.

Missoula College offers programs from the trades to healthcare, but it’s their dual-enrollment that’s giving high school students a head start and increasing enrollment numbers.

"What’s changed for us is helping students get meaningful credits, instead of more random credits and these would be credits that would help them more in their college career," Gallanger told MTN.

While the program helps many students get ahead, others say it’s the connection with their instructors that makes the biggest difference.

"So if you’re struggling, you can ask your professor more specific questions in a different ways and it feels like I am a lot more set up to succeed here," Schwab said.

The growing numbers have Missoula College officials planning to expand in the near future.