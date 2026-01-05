Winter storytelling series highlights Montana history at Travelers' Rest State Park

LOLO — Winter weather creates the perfect atmosphere for gathering around and sharing stories, both old and new.

That's exactly what's happening at Travelers' Rest State Park in Lolo this winter, where curators are hosting a special storytelling series to highlight the rich history of Western Montana.

"Montana stories are really rooted in really very specific places," said Travelers' Rest Connection executive director Molly Stockdale.

Check out the winter storytelling series taking place in Lolo:

Stockdale designed the storytelling series for visitors to explore the deep historical connections of the area.

The park's unique location has been significant for thousands of years, long before Lewis and Clark passed through during their famous expedition.

"We have a connection to the land that maybe we've inherited from the ancestors of the people who have always lived here, and I think that this storytelling series is just an extension of that," Stockdale said.

The series features notable authors, including John Maclean, son of the famous author Norman Maclean, who wrote the beloved Montana classic "A River Runs Through It."

"I think one of the things that makes Travelers Rest State Park really unique is that we are really invested in this place in particular and a lot of the energy was around Lewis and Clark, but the reality of this place is that it was important for thousands of years before Lewis and Clark came through here," Stockdale said.

Stockdale and her team carefully select speakers who can tell stories around the park's three main themes: Lewis and Clark history, Indigenous history, and the natural history of the location.

From indigenous educators to historic authors, this winter storytelling series offers diverse perspectives. Stockdale says her favorite part is creating an educational space for all to learn year-round.

"A part of our mission statement says that we provide educational experiences that connect the past to the future, and I feel like that's what this is really about, too," Stockdale said. "We're reflecting on what has happened here in the past. We're discussing things that are going on right now and also how those stories and events impact the future."

The storytelling series will be held each Saturday at 11 a.m. at Travelers' Rest State Park in Lolo until mid-March. Click here for more information.

