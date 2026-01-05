Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Montana this Morning Headlines: Monday, January 5, 2026

LUKE SHELTON/MTN SPORTS
Montana State's football team poses for a photo on Saturday ahead of the FCS championship against Illinois State.
MONDAY — Here are today's top stories for the first Monday of 2026 from Western Montana.

The FCS Championship game is tonight in Nashville, and the Montana State Bobcats are taking on the Illinois State Red Birds.
The Red Birds are on a bit of a 'Cinderella run' after beating the number one seed in North Dakota State earlier on in the playoffs.
The Bobcats, however, have won their last 13 games, and are looking to make it 14 tonight.
Read the full story here

The end of 2025 brought different kinds of destructive weather throughout Western Montana. It ranged from flash floods, to bridges being washed out, to landslides, and hurricane-force winds. A farm in Sanders County was hit hard wind, which took out parts of their bee farm.
Read the full story here

At Travelers' Rest State Park in Lolo, there are curators that are hosting a classic winter activity: storytelling. Executive director Molly Stockdale designed the storytelling series for visitors to highlight the history of Western Montana. Stories like 'A River Runs Through It' is a prime example of Montana-made story, and the park hosted John Maclean, the son of the author of the book, to talk to visitors about it.

