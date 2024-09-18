Hellgate High School part of nationwide targeted school threats

MISSOULA — Missoula police responded to a threat at Hellgate High School Wednesday, that appears to be linked to a series of nationwide threats circulating across social media.

The Missoula Police Department was made aware of a potential threat involving Hellgate High School, which surfaced through a social media platform.

The threat indicated a school shooting may occur following an evacuation triggered by a fire alarm.

Out of an abundance of caution, Missoula Police deployed multiple officers to Hellgate High School to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff.

Missoula Police say after their investigation, they do not believe this threat to be credible. Missoula Police say it appears to be linked to a series of nationwide threats circulating across social media, with various schools being mentioned.

MPD says they will have an active presence on campus as they continue to monitor the situation.

