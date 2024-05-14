Here’s your chance to help Iris name her new osprey mate

MISSOULA — Missoula’s famous Iris the osprey returned to her Hellgate perch earlier this spring. But things haven’t exactly gone smoothly.

Iris mated with Louis and laid her eggs — but then things took an odd turn. It appears Louis flew the coup, and without any help, Iris has to leave the nest — and her eggs — to get some food. But, that’s when some ravens decided to eat the eggs.

According to a social media post a “new guy” showed up on the scene and he and Iris decided to get together. But when Iris laid her first egg, the “new guy” tossed it out of the nest!

He apparently came around and left the second and third eggs alone. The "new guy" decided to start bringing in fish and even nest-sitting when Iris needed a little time off.

Now, University of Montana professor Eric Greene and the Hellgate Osprey team, are looking for your help in giving the “new guy” a proper name.

Visit https://hubs.la/Q02w-QMz0 for more information and to cast your vote. Voting closes at midnight on May 20. And then the next day, “new guy” will officially have a name.