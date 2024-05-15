Missoula's Iris the Osprey has a "new guy"

MISSOULA — One of Missoula's favorite birds has a new mate in her life.

The osprey cam in the parking lot of Missoula College showed Iris the Osprey with a "New Guy" and three eggs laid in her nest.

Iris is an older bird that the Montana Osprey Project was not sure they would see this spring but she returned looking healthy as ever.



According to the Montana Osprey Cam's Facebook page, the last several breeding seasons have been challenging for Iris but the new guy has brought her fish and other materials to make nesting season easier.

Now the Montana Osprey Project needs help in naming the new guy and voting for the names Gael, Gavin, Skylar or Finnegan is still open.