Historic Missoula church preserves 130-Year legacy through art, music and architecture

MISSOULA — Inside the sanctuary of St. Francis Xavier Parish, visitors are greeted by breathtaking beauty that has stood the test of time for more than 130 years.

The historic church features stunning murals adorning the walls and ceiling, colorful stained-glass windows, a majestic organ, and a compelling altar area.

"But from right now, everything we see is, for the most part, original or restored," said Father Craig Hightower, the parish's pastor.

Several years ago, the parish community embarked on an ambitious journey to fully restore all seventeen original stained-glass windows. According to church leaders, the results have been incredible.

The church maintains numerous original features, including the pews and the bell in the church tower. The rope to ring the massive bronze bell — weighing more than a ton and a half — hangs in the foyer, offering a physical connection to the church's history.

On August 9, 1891, the Catholic Order of the Jesuits laid the cornerstone for what was then the largest church constructed in Montana. The building opened just over a year later. The artistic elements that define the church today came several years after construction, thanks to the work of an Italian Jesuit.

Brother Joseph Carignano did the artwork here in the church. He was a native of Turin, Italy, and familiar with the rich traditions of church painting in his native country and the long history of the teaching function of church art.

Father Hightower added, "The murals, what they do is they tell the story of the Church for when people couldn't read. And now that people can read, they still tell that story."

Music serves as another medium for sharing church teachings, with a magnificent pipe organ playing a central role in the parish's services. The instrument sits in the balcony, accessible via an intricate staircase.

Beyond the main sanctuary, the church contains hidden historical treasures, including its original foundation and narrow passageways leading to unique storage areas.

When asked what it's like to be pastor of such a beautiful parish, Father Hightower responded, "It's humbling. It's a great honor; it's humbling. Not necessarily, I'll be honest with you; not necessarily because of the beauty of the church, but because of the beauty of the people that come in and fill the pews."

