Holiday MADE Fair returns to Missoula

MISSOULA — Instead of school spirit, the University of Montana’s Adams Center was filled with holiday spirit this Sunday, as last minute shoppers descended on Missoula’s annual Holiday MADE Fair.

“We have a little bit of everything," said Carol Lynn Lapotka, founder of Handmade Montana and organizer of the fair. "We like to say ‘functional art.’ A lot of beautiful art that you can use on a daily basis and then we also have the finer arts. We have photography, paintings, that sort of thing as well."

The event offers an opportunity to buy handmade gifts and support local artists.

Lapotka has watched the fair grow over the past 18 years, from just a dozen artists to now over 200.

“We started off with about 12 artists and we've kind of expanded significantly," she said. "As well as to other communities across Montana. It's great to kind of see the growth but also see familiar faces, the artists, and then try to connect with the new artists that are just starting out.”

Like every year, the 2024 fair drew big crowds, who waited at the gate ahead of free entry at 11 a.m.. Those who wanted to avoid the traffic could enter at 9 a.m. with VIP tickets, sold to benefit Arts Missoula.

“The early crowd loves the little bit more room to shop," Lapotka said. “We always suggest if you don't like folks come early or come later in the afternoon. It's been a lot of excitement in the air.”

For artists like Hilary Robinson, the packed fair brings a lot of eager eyes to their work.

“Last year, I was just a few booths down and it got to one point where it was like herding cattle through here and it was really hard to move around,” Robinson joked.

She started Prairie Fire Pyrography, after picking up wood burning as a pandemic hobby.

“Last year I did summer markets for the first time," she said. "But, I've always enjoyed the holiday markets the most.”

The fair aimed to spread holiday cheer in more ways than one, with shoppers bringing in non-perishable donations for the Missoula Food Bank.

“It's a great way to be able to give back to the community that supports us," Lapotka said.

For many of the artists and attendees, it helped get them in the spirit.

“It's a mix between people dressed up in full costumes or just full on Christmas, pajamas and everyone just looks really comfy and really cozy,” Robinson said.

