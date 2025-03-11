Homeless shelter closure, zoning ordinance discussed at Missoula City Council meeting

MISSOULA — Three main topics came up during Monday evening's Missoula City Council meeting: a proclamation with Missoula County for Women’s History Month, the decision to close the Johnson Street shelter and an interim urgency zoning ordinance.

The first topic at City Council’s meeting was the impending closure of the Johnson Street Temporary Emergency Shelter.

Mayor Andrea Davis addressed council members and the public, informing them more about the city’s decision to close the shelter. She explained that the shelter is closing due to a lack of federal funding that had previously been used, including federal COVID-19 relief money.

City officials will pursue another “housing sprint” — similar to the previous sprint in December — as the shelter is phased out. That sprint housed 12 veterans, all of whom remain housed, according to the city.

“I'm highly encouraged. I want to acknowledge the challenge that this is, the challenge that this certainly provides [to] many people in our community," Davis said. "And I also want to say that I'm hopeful, and I feel very hopeful about it.

An interim urgency zoning ordinance was also discussed during Monday's meeting. The ordinance would be an extension of another interim ordinance that passed in 2023.

The need for another extension is due to changes in the law being made during the current legislative session in Helena. This extension doesn't allow for any substantial changes to be made to the previous ordinance.

The ordinance will be voted on at the Missoula City Council's next meeting on March 24, 2025.