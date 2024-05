MISSOULA — You may have already seen it — the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is in town.

Starting on Thursday, the famous hot dog truck will be parked at different Albertsons stores around Missoula through the weekend. There, you can stop by and get a photo of your own.

The first stop is at the Albertsons on South Russell Street. Visit https://khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile to find out where you can find the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile.