Humane Society of Western Montana organizes transfer of 40 dogs from Southern California

MISSOULA — Dozens of dogs are headed to Montana as a result of the wildfires burning in Southern California.

The Humane Society of Western Montana (HSWM) is coordinating the transfer to free up space at shelters that have been inundated by animals displaced due to wildfire evacuations.

HSWM, the Bitter Root Humane Association, Stafford Animal Shelter and Heart of the Valley are coming together to care for the animals until they find new homes in Montana.



The animals are being brought to Montana by Wings of Rescue and are expected to be moved on Sunday, Jan.26. The dogs were already housed in California shelters when the wildfires began displacing families and their pets.

“The compassion and pure willingness from other states to help is so comforting at this tragic time. We couldn’t be more grateful; it feels like getting a hug from a dear friend when needed the most,” said Paws For Life K9 Rescue President Alex Toner.

“This is a team effort that highlights the incredible collaboration within the animal welfare community,” said HSWM’s Nicole Nolte, who has taken the lead in organizing this transfer. “We’re proud to work with Paws For Life K9 Rescue, Wings of Rescue and our Montana shelter partners to provide a safe space for these dogs and to support the shelters and families impacted by the wildfires.”

“The transfer exemplifies a shared mission and the importance of providing resources and safety nets during times of unprecedented need. These fires have been tragic for families and their beloved pets. We know there are many Montanans looking for a way to help. If you have room in your heart and home for another pet friend, you can help by adopting,” HSWM Executive Director Marta Pierpoint stated.

HSWM is offering 50% off all pet adoptions until Jan. 25. A news release notes that people may be needed to foster the dogs to help support the effort.