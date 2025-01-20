Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsRavalli County

Actions

Bitterroot Humane Association helping pets impacted by LA-area wildfires

Dogs impacted by the Los Angeles-area wildfires will be arriving at the Bitter Root Humane Association in Hamilton on Jan. 24.
Surviving dogs from the Los Angeles area wildfires will be arriving at the Bitterroot Humane Association later this month.
LA Dogs
Posted
and last updated

HAMILTON — The California wildfires have vastly impacted the people who had to evacuate their homes.

The Los Angeles-area blazes have also impacted their pets with surviving dogs being flown into Montana shelter network partners, including the Bitter Root Humane Association.

The Hamilton shelter is trying to spread the word now that foster families will be needed during this time as the pets will be arriving on Jan. 24.

If you’d like to help out, contact the Bitter Root Humane Association at 406-363-5311 and leave your information.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader