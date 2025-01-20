Bitterroot Humane Association helping pets impacted by LA-area wildfires

HAMILTON — The California wildfires have vastly impacted the people who had to evacuate their homes.

The Los Angeles-area blazes have also impacted their pets with surviving dogs being flown into Montana shelter network partners, including the Bitter Root Humane Association.

The Hamilton shelter is trying to spread the word now that foster families will be needed during this time as the pets will be arriving on Jan. 24.

If you’d like to help out, contact the Bitter Root Humane Association at 406-363-5311 and leave your information.