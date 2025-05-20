Inout sought how to utilize MCPS unused and underutilized properties

MISSOULA — Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) wants input on how to best use the district's unused and underutilized properties, as well as certain green spaces.

A facilities committee has been meeting throughout the winter to understand current and possible future uses for more than a dozen buildings and properties owned by the district.

MCPS is now seeking community feedback to learn more about the needs and expectations when it comes to the properties as the public response will help inform the ultimate recommendations to the MCPS board.

"Get involved. Take the survey. Come to the school board meetings when we do some updates to the school board, and pay attention to what's happening with this facility committee study. I think it's important for everybody to be involved, MCPS Director of Facilites and Operations Burley McWilliams said.

The MCPS Board of Trustees commissioned WGM Group to lead the planning process. A website has been launched for people who are interested in learning about the properties, as well as a survey for residents to weigh in on what to do with the properties.

The committee will make recommendations to the MCPS Board of Trustees this fall.

Click here to learn more information and to take part is the survey.