Johnson Street Emergency Shelter closes

MISSOULA — The Johnson Street Emergency Shelter closed permanently on Tuesday, after months of changes and years of neighborhood controversy.

In March, the City of Missoula announced that the shelter would close at the end of summer. They said it was due to funding concerns and that the shelter, which opened during the COVID-19 Pandemic, was always intended to be temporary.

Beds were phased out during the spring and summer, before the doors ultimately closed on September 2. The City said they are focusing on helping people find permanent housing solutions through initiatives like the "housing sprint," which offers case-by-case support.

They also directed people to the Poverello Center, which will still offer shelter year-round. MTN reached out to the Poverello Center about capacity concerns.