Kitten sponsorships available at Missoula's Animeals

MISSOULA — If you can’t bring a furry friend home forever but want to support a shelter kitten, Animeals is offering a sponsorship program.

It costs 100 dollars to sponsor a cat. That money goes directly towards vaccinations, spaying or neutering, de-worming, and prepping kittens for adoption. Plus, you’ll get to give the kitten a name.

While 111 cats have been sponsored this year, many foster cats at Animeals are still in need of support.

Shelter manager Josie Rodgers told MTN, "Our big mission is to help our community. We're here to help the ones that can't help themselves." She continued, "We take on significant medical cases. Veterinary care is the biggest bill we face aside from overhead."

Emily Brown/MTN News It's not only individuals that can sponsor cats, businesses can too

Kitten sponsorship is open year-round. "Anytime anyone wants to sponsor a cat, it helps allow us to continue doing what we're trying to do, which is get cats off the streets and into homes," said Rodgers.

Click here to find out more or sign up.