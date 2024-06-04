Watch Now
Large police presence on the scene of standoff in Missoula Monday night

Missoula Police Standoff
Posted at 9:23 PM, Jun 03, 2024

MISSOULA — Missoula law enforcement is on the scene for a report of a standoff in the 1700 block of 8th Street West near Caitlin on Monday night.

Video from our reporter on the scene shows several Missoula police vehicles, ambulances and other law enforcement on the scene in front of an apartment complex.

WEB EXTRA: Large police presence on 8th St. W. in Missoula

Circumstances around what is happening are unknown at this time. We have reached out to the Missoula Police Department but have yet to hear back.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

