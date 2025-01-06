Last best sled spots around Missoula

MISSOULA — With winter weather finally here, now is a great time to grab something to sled on and hit the hills. Here are some of the best spots to make the most of Missoula’s snow.

There are plenty of good hills to go around, from small, kid-friendly slopes to steep rides for thrill-seekers and well-known spots to hidden gems.

Looking for a quick run in town? Check out the University of Montana’s Golf Course or Wapikiya Park in the South Hills.

Other neighborhood haunts include Rainbow Park and Nicole Park in Linda Vista, or some of the Rattlesnake’s many hills.

If you want to get a ride, a hike and view all at the same time, try out the boundless options at Blue Mountain or Lolo Pass.

If you’re going to hit the slopes, make sure to watch out for cross-country skiers, check road conditions and drive carefully.