Late night fire damages home in Missoula

MISSOULA — Crews battled a late Monday night fire at a home on Nancy Lou Drive in Missoula.

The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) was called out for a report of a fire in a single-family home just before midnight.

MRFD Captain Cooper Berry says first reports indicated the fire was in the attic space and the home had been evacuated.

However, when crews arrived, the fire had "breached the roof of the home, according to a news release.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down most of the flames but remained on the scene for several hours making sure the fire hadn't spread to other parts of the home.

The cause of the fire — which caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the home — remains under investigation.

"This incident serves as a reminder that operational smoke detectors save lives," the release notes.

No injuries were reported.