Lighting coming to section of Bitterroot Trail in Missoula

MISSOULA — Missoulians will soon enjoy over two miles of lighting on the Bitterroot Trail.

Crews will start installing the lighting on 2.6 miles of path on March 31.

The lighting will stretch from the Milwaukee trail intersection and go to the overpass on Reserve Street.

The project features 178 high-efficiency, LED trail lights that comply with the City's Outdoor Lighting Ordinance, which helps to preserve the night sky.

Two urban renewal districts will share the $1.6 million construction cost.

The Bitterroot Trail spans about 50 miles between downtown Missoula and Hamilton and is a key route for local commuters and outdoor recreationists.