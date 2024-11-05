Lolo voters explain what having the right to vote means to them

LOLO — Whether you're a first-time voter or have been voting for 40 years, the right to vote is a privilege for Americans.

The people we talked with who were casting ballots at Lolo School felt the same way on Tuesday.

Voters are excited while dropping off their ballots and many say this election in particular is extremely important to them.

“It's a big honor. Don't ever want that taken away from us," said Carolyn Wallace.

For Wallace and her husband, voting in Montana for the first time was empowering.

“We just did it and made an impact,” she stated.

Wallace said that everyone’s voice matters when shaping the future.

“We're the old-school timers now. So, we want to make sure that the young ones vote as well.”

Looking beyond 2024 is why Rowan Lucas is eager to vote for the first time.

“It really means just that I'm using my voice and it's so important to me just in this election specifically, just voting for all the little girls out there who don't have a chance to do that yet.”

Deb Shannon feels a special honor while dropping her ballot off.

“It's a huge privilege. We live in a country where we all get a say. I hope no one ever forgets a lot of people gave their lives so that we could have that right,” she told MTN.

Brian Becker served the country in the military and is now doing so at the voting booth.

“It means everything. This is what America is all about," he said.

Plus, voting gives him a souvenir he’s proud of.

Becker detailed, “I know it might be goofy but I like keeping the sticker. I actually put on the dash of my car and just keep it all the time.”

People can cast their ballots at several locations across Missoula County until 8 p.m.



McCormick Park - 600 Cregg Lane

Russell Street - between YMCA and Fairgrounds

Bonner School – 9045 Highway 200 E, Bonner 59823

Clinton Elementary School – 20397 E Mullan Rd, Clinton 59825

Former Cold Springs School – 2625 Briggs St, Missoula 59803

CS Porter School – 2510 Central Ave, Missoula 59804

East Missoula Community Center – 314 Montana Ave, Missoula 59802

Frenchtown Fire Station – 16875 Marion, Frenchtown 59834

Gray Wolf Satellite Office – 20750 US-93, Missoula 59808

Hellgate Elementary School – 2385 Flynn Ln, Missoula 59808

Lifelong Learning Center – 310 S Curtis, Missoula 59801

Lolo School – 5305 Farm Ln, Lolo 59847

Lowell School – 1200 Sherwood St, Missoula 59802

MCPS Admin Building – 909 South Ave. West, Missoula 59801

Missoula Library – 455 E Main, Missoula 59802

Petty Creek Fire Station – 995 Terrace View Dr, Alberton 59820

Potomac Greenough Community Center – 29827 Potomac Rd, Bonner 59823

Seeley Lake Elementary School – 200 School Lane, Seeley Lake 59868

Spring Meadows Fire Station – 9350 Ladyslipper, Missoula 59808

Swan Valley School – 6423 Highway 83 N, Condon 59826

Target Range School – 4095 South Ave West, Missoula 59804

James E. Todd Building – University of Montana – 32 Campus Dr, Missoula 59812

Registered voters who did not receive ballots in the mail will vote at a polling place.

Voters can visit myvoterpagemt.com to check their polling location.