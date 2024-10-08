Man involved in Missoula County shooting, high-speed chase identified

MISSOULA — Officials have identified the man who was involved in a shooting and high-speed chase near Seeley Lake over the weekend.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell identified the man as Matthew Dutra of Missoula.

Dutra is accused of shooting at another vehicle on Montana Highway 83 near Seeley Lake on Saturday afternoon.

The incident caused law enforcement to locate and follow his truck onto Montana Highway 200.

Dutra was later stopped near mile marker 20 in the Potomac area and ordered out of the vehicle, but officials say he did not comply.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team was then mobilized.

A gunshot was heard from Dutra's vehicle and he was later found unresponsive.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is serving as coroner in the incident.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.