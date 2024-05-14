Watch Now
Man shot and killed following early morning police pursuit in Missoula

A was shot and killed early Tuesday morning after fleeing from law enforcement in Missoula
Posted at 8:43 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 10:56:20-04

MISSOULA — A man was shot and killed by police following an early Tuesday morning pursuit in Missoula.

The incident began at approximately 2 a.m. after an officer tried to pull over a driver who was suspected of impaired driving in the 700 block of South Orange Street.

According to a news release, the 32-year-old man took off in his vehicle and then eventually fled from police on foot.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says the “situation escalated as the male remained uncooperative and was found to be in possession of a firearm.”

Missoula OIC 51424

Shots were then fired, and the man was injured. “Life-saving measures were immediately administered” according to Bennett. The man was then taken to an area hospital where he died.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"Our goal is to determine exactly what happened. As law enforcement professionals, we are sworn to preserve and protect life," Missoula Police Chief Michael Colyer stated. "We urge the public to respect the privacy of the family as they begin to grieve. These investigations take time, and no names will be released during this period."

No officers were injured.

