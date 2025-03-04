Watch Now
Meetings to discuss improving safety, function of Missoula's Reserve Street

Two open houses to discuss possible future plans for one of the city's busiest roads will be held later this week.
Traffic on Reserve Street in Missoula.
MISSOULA — Transportation officials want your thoughts on improving the safety and function of Missoula's Reserve Street.

The Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Montana Department of Transportation are developing an action plan to address several issues along the corridor from Interstate 90 to Brooks Street.

The city completed a community input project in 2021 to collect the desires of area stakeholders. It followed up last year by collecting the latest traffic and crash data.
The results now include a menu of potential alternatives for the corridor and individual intersections.

Two open houses this week will allow the public to learn more about the potential safety improvements to one of Montana's busiest streets.

The events will be held on Tuesday, March 4, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, March 5, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hellgate School, Building 3 Cafeteria on Flynn Lane.

All are welcome to stop by at any time. No presentation will be given. The same information will be provided at both events.

People who can't attend the open houses may submit Reserve Street feedback here.

