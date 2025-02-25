Missoula Aging Services wins employer award as funding uncertainties swirl

MISSOULA — Missoula Aging Services was recently awarded the Employer of Choice Award by the Missoula Job Service, although it comes at a time of deep uncertainty.

The organization received the recognition award because of its focus on employee care and employee development.

While Missoula Aging Services says they’re extremely proud of this award, the uncertainty of federal funding is currently top of mind for them.

“Like any other organization, even beyond organizations that are directly impacted, I think most people feel the uncertainty and have started to see the interconnectedness of impacts,” said Missoula Aging Services spokeswoman Anna Wilson.

Their biggest concerns lay in the potential cuts to Medicaid, something that is being discussed in Washington D.C. The federal budget will soon up for a vote as well as the renewal of the Older Americans Act.

“Both Republican budgets propose dramatic cuts. I think it's like nine billion for kind of Medicaid in the main and then another billion,” said Wilson.

“The Older Americans Act, you know, is a critical piece of that direct federal funding. And the future of it is uncertain right now,” Wilson told MTN.

While certain aspects of federal funding are up in the air, Missoula Aging Services stated that even though 22% of their budget comes directly from federal sources, they have diversified the funding for the rest of it.

But, some programs close to home could still be affected, like the free meals for seniors at the Missoula Senior Center, which are paid by federal funds through Missoula Aging Services.

“Personally, it would make me question whether I would be able to come down here for lunches on a routine basis, which is kind of interesting because the lunches that they provide is larger than I would normally eat, but then I take my leftovers home. So I actually get two meals out of what they provide here,” said Trudy Pratt, a Missoula senior.

“Right now I'm on low income and the Missoula Aging Services pays for my lunch, so that's real important to me,” explained Kathy Tollock, another Missoula senior.

“I would lose my lunch. I probably would have a cheese sandwich at home. I would probably go to the food bank more,” said Tollock.